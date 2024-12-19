Duck Pond London tickets

A radical reimagining of the classic Swan Lake, Duck Pond is crammed with eye-popping stunts, jaw-dropping aerials, and rib-tickling comedy. Playing for two weeks only, don’t duck out of this one, it’s going to be quakers!

What is Duck Pond about?

Stunts. Sequins. Flippers. Feathers. Feathers will fly in this utterly bonkers take on Swan Lake! Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa ensemble, the show draws upon the worlds of Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling, as well as a variety of different acrobatic languages-from the seductive burlesque Black Swan to the clowning of the sequin flippered Duck Army. An extraordinary extravaganza that blends your favourite romantic ballet with world-class circus in an unmissable event for audiences of all ages, the show will be swanning into the Southbank Centre following its world tour.

Facts and critical acclaim

“Exhilarating” (ArtsHub), “Hugely entertaining” (Limelight) “Genius” (In Queensland)

Founded in 2004 in Brisbane, Australia, Circa have performed in more than 45 countries and have played to nearly two million people

The company have performed to sold-out houses across six countinents

Duck Pond creatives

Created by - Yaron Lifschitz

Composition and Sound Design - Jethro Woodward

Costume Design - Libby McDonnell

Lighting Design - Alexander Berlage

Associate Direction - Marty Evans

Dramaturgy/Associate Choreography - Rani Luthe

Duck Pond cast