Duck Pond London tickets
A radical reimagining of the classic Swan Lake, Duck Pond is crammed with eye-popping stunts, jaw-dropping aerials, and rib-tickling comedy. Playing for two weeks only, don’t duck out of this one, it’s going to be quakers!
What is Duck Pond about?
Stunts. Sequins. Flippers. Feathers. Feathers will fly in this utterly bonkers take on Swan Lake! Created by Yaron Lifschitz and the Circa ensemble, the show draws upon the worlds of Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling, as well as a variety of different acrobatic languages-from the seductive burlesque Black Swan to the clowning of the sequin flippered Duck Army. An extraordinary extravaganza that blends your favourite romantic ballet with world-class circus in an unmissable event for audiences of all ages, the show will be swanning into the Southbank Centre following its world tour.
Facts and critical acclaim
- “Exhilarating” (ArtsHub), “Hugely entertaining” (Limelight) “Genius” (In Queensland)
- Founded in 2004 in Brisbane, Australia, Circa have performed in more than 45 countries and have played to nearly two million people
- The company have performed to sold-out houses across six countinents
Duck Pond creatives
- Created by - Yaron Lifschitz
- Composition and Sound Design - Jethro Woodward
- Costume Design - Libby McDonnell
- Lighting Design - Alexander Berlage
- Associate Direction - Marty Evans
- Dramaturgy/Associate Choreography - Rani Luthe
Duck Pond cast
- Dancers – Circa ensemble
- Voice Over: Elise Greig