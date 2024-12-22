Christmas with Anton Du Beke Tickets

Professional judge and dancer, Anton Du Beke is joined by Lance Ellington and a group of exceptional dancers for a festive new show. Enjoy fantastic music, fabulous dance moves, and a Winter Wonderland. Tickets for Christmas with Anton Du Beke are on sale now. Book yours today and be part of the Christmas sparkle!

About Christmas with Anton Du Beke

Anton Du Beke waltzed onto our screens in 2004 when he joined the first season of Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer. Over the years, he has gained a huge following as the beloved “King of the Ballroom” and has since become a judge on the show. Now, he is set to return to the theatre for his Christmas show, where he will dazzle audiences with a brand new performance. Prepare to be enchanted by the charismatic Anton who will deliver a spellbinding performance of his most cherished Christmas songs and captivating dances.

Facts and Critical Acclaim