Southbank Centre Carmen tickets are on sale now!

Do not miss your chance to see two international ballet stars in Carmen at London’s Southbank Centre. This stunning production is playing for two shows only so be sure to book your tickets for Carmen now, whilst availability lasts!

Natalia Osipova and Isaac Hernández in Carmen

The London premiere of Carmen comes to the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall for an extremely limited 2 show run. International ballet superstars Natalia Osipova of The Royal Ballet and Isaac Hernández of the English National ballet star.

Prosper Mérimée’s torrid tale of love, passion and murder comes to life both on and offstage as the show begins to merge with the real lives of the show’s dancers in this modern adaptation of the French novella that inspired the classic opera.

This new show spotlights the characters and invites the audience to see Carmen, Don José and Escamillo not only on the stage, but also offstage, where the dancers have built their own relationships. The classic, tragic love story that they have been playing out is slowly seeping into their everyday lives. Acclaimed Dutch choreographer Didy Veldman makes use of hilarious quick changes as our dancers move in and out of character again and again making us less and less certain what the reality is. With strong physical movement language, theatricality and a quirky sense of humour, this production bursts with energy and shines a new light on multi-award-winning Natalia Osipova.

Tickets for Carmen are available now!

The London premiere of this stunning new dance show stars Natalia Osipova and Isaac Hernández and plays two shows only at London’s Southbank Centre. Be sure to book Carmen tickets early to avoid disappointment!