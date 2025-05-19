Ballet to Broadway: Wheeldon Works London tickets

Don’t miss Ballet to Broadway: Wheeldon Works – a stunning mixed programme celebrating the acclaimed choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Featuring four distinctive works, this West End performance showcases the range and brilliance that earned Wheeldon global recognition. Playing a strictly limited run at The Royal Opera House, book your official tickets today.

About Ballet to Broadway: Wheeldon Works

Experience four distinctive ballets from the visionary choreographer Christopher Wheeldon – a journey from classical ballet to Broadway magic.

Fool’s ParadiseA luminous, dreamlike piece created in 2007 with composer Joby Talbot. Originally for Morphoses, it joined The Royal Ballet’s repertory in 2012.

The Two of UsSet to the emotive songs of Joni Mitchell, this intimate 2020 duet receives its UK premiere. First performed at New York’s Fall for Dance Festival by Sara Mearns and David Hallberg.

**Us (Duet)**A heartfelt male duet created in 2017 for BalletBoyz, set to the music of Keaton Henson. A powerful portrayal of emotional connection.

**An American in Paris (Ballet)**The ballet sequence from Wheeldon’s Tony Award-winning musical An American in Paris. Performed by The Royal Ballet, it captures the romantic essence of Gershwin’s jazz score and the classic 1951 film.

