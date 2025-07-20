Menu
    Anton & Giovanni – Together Again Tickets at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

    Anton & Giovanni – Together Again

    More fun, more dance, more song, and even more entertainment than ever before!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    20 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of Anton & Giovanni – Together Again

    TODAY is 4th April 2025

    July 2025

