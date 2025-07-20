Anton & Giovanni – Together Again Tickets
The nation’s favourite Strictly Come Dancing dynamic duo Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer. Don’t miss out on a captivating experience full of fun, dance, song, and more entertainment. Book your official tickets today!
About Anton & Giovanni – Together Again
Anton & Giovanni – Together Again is a mesmerizing showcase featuring awe-inspiring routines, exquisite choreography, and a flawless fusion of Ballroom, Latin, and Musical Theatre. This spectacular show is presented by the nation's beloved dancing duo, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice. Anton & Giovanni – Together Again promises to be an unforgettable experience, one for the history books.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Anton Du Beke is one of the original cast members of Members of Strictly Come Dancing which debut in 2004.
- Anton is an accomplished singer and has released several albums.
- Giovanni Pernice won the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.
Please Bear in Mind
Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. This is a BSL interpreted performance.