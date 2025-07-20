Anton & Giovanni – Together Again Tickets

The nation’s favourite Strictly Come Dancing dynamic duo Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are coming to Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer. Don’t miss out on a captivating experience full of fun, dance, song, and more entertainment. Book your official tickets today!

About Anton & Giovanni – Together Again

Anton & Giovanni – Together Again is a mesmerizing showcase featuring awe-inspiring routines, exquisite choreography, and a flawless fusion of Ballroom, Latin, and Musical Theatre. This spectacular show is presented by the nation's beloved dancing duo, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice. Anton & Giovanni – Together Again promises to be an unforgettable experience, one for the history books.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Anton Du Beke is one of the original cast members of Members of Strictly Come Dancing which debut in 2004.

Anton is an accomplished singer and has released several albums.

Giovanni Pernice won the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Please Bear in Mind

Children under the age of 4 (including babes in arms) will not be admitted into the theatre. Anyone aged 15 or under must be accompanied by an adult (18+) and may not sit on their own within the auditorium. This is a BSL interpreted performance.