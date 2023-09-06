Tickets for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – Modern Masters are available now!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater proudly present Modern Masters, a celebration of the three pillars of modern dance; Roy’s Joys by Twyla Tharp, Dancing Spirit by Ronald K. Brown, and Revelations by Alvin Ailey. Find out why Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is widely regarded as America’s most popular dance company when you see them at Sadler's Wells this Autumn. Book your tickets now!

About Modern Masters

Modern Masters comprises of the following powerful and poignant dance pieces:

Roy’s Joys by Twyla Tharp. This silky, sultry work embodies the spontaneity of the 1940s and 50s jazz soundtrack by Roy Eldridge. Mixing vernacular dance with ballet and modern technique, it exudes an easy, carefree energy that shows Tharp at her rollicking best.

Dancing Spirit by Ronald K. Brown. Brown pays tribute to Ailey’s Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison’s profound influence with a new work that echoes the title of Jamison’s autobiography. Set to music by Duke Ellington, Wynton Marsalis, and War, Brown’s evocative choreography uses movement from Cuba, Brazil, and the United States to conjure dancing spirits who embody Jamison’s elegance, vision, dignity, and generosity.

Revelations by Alvin Ailey. Using African American spirituals, song sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues, Alvin Ailey’s Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Ailey described the memories that inspired Revelations as “blood memories” because they were so strong, he felt they were part of him as much as the blood that ran through his veins.

More than just a popular dance work, it has become a cultural treasure, beloved by generations of fans. Seeing Revelations for the first time or the hundredth can be a transcendent experience, with audiences cheering, singing along, and dancing in their seats from the opening notes of the plaintive “I Been ’Buked” to the rousing “Wade in the Water” and the triumphant finale, “Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham.” It is no surprise that it is the most widely seen modern dance work in the world.

About Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

After a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was born. A group of young African American modern dancers, led by Alvin Ailey, that performance forever changed the perception of American dance.

The company has now gone on to perform in theatres to an estimated 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on 6 continents as well as millions more via tv, film screenings, and online platforms.

