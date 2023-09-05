Tickets for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – Contemporary Voices are available now!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater proudly presents Contemporary Voices, a celebration of timely and timeless dance works. The featured dance pieces include; BUSK by Aszure Barton, Are You in Your Feelings? by Kyle Abraham, and Revelations by Alvin Ailey. Playing at Sadler’s Wells for a strictly limited run, book your tickets now!

About Contemporary Voices

Contemporary Voices comprises of the following powerful and timeless dance pieces:

BUSK by Aszure Barton. In BUSK, internationally renowned choreographer Aszure Barton invites us to enjoy the fragility, tenderness, and resilience that exist within the human experience. Set to a spirited score, BUSK has been described as watching the physical unfurling of the human psyche.

Under Barton’s direction, every facet of the dancers’ bodies and minds are engaged and the complex layering of movement reveals the inherent wisdom of the body. The dancers must tap into the collective—a hive mind—in order to execute Barton’s layered and intricate choreographic structures which then give way to the nuance of each individual. The audience is invited into the work and the performers—as they are—are celebrated as enough.

Are You in Your Feelings? by Kyle Abraham. Acclaimed choreographer Kyle Abraham’s newest work is a celebration of Black culture, Black music, and the youthful spirit that perseveres in us all. Scored to a “mixtape” of soul, hip-hop, and R&B, it highlights the bridge between music, communication, and personal memory.

Revelations by Alvin Ailey. Using African American spirituals, song sermons, gospel songs, and holy blues, Alvin Ailey’s Revelations fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul. Ailey described the memories that inspired Revelations as “blood memories” because they were so strong, he felt they were part of him as much as the blood that ran through his veins.

More than just a popular dance work, it has become a cultural treasure, beloved by generations of fans. Seeing Revelations for the first time or the hundredth can be a transcendent experience, with audiences cheering, singing along and dancing in their seats from the opening notes of the plaintive “I Been ’Buked” to the rousing “Wade in the Water” and the triumphant finale, “Rocka My Soul in the Bosom of Abraham.” It is no surprise that it is the most widely seen modern dance work in the world.

About Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

After a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was born. A group of young African American modern dancers, led by Alvin Ailey, that performance forever changed the perception of American dance.

The company has now gone on to perform in theatres to an estimated 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on 6 continents as well as millions more via tv, film screenings, and online platforms.

