    Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - 21st Century Creations Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater / Mixed Bill - 21st Century Creations

    Find out why Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are America's most popular dance company!

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours (including two 20-minute intervals)
    Performance dates
    8 – 14 September 2023

    September 2023

