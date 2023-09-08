Tickets for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater – 21st Century Creations are available now!

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater proudly present 21st Century Creations comprising of BUSK by Aszure Barton, In a Sentimental Mood by Jamar Roberts and Are You In Your Feelings by Kyle Abraham.

About Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

After a now-fabled performance in March 1958 at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was born. A group of young African American modern dancers, led by Alvin Ailey, that performance forever changed the perception of American dance.

The company as now gone on to perform in theatres to an estimated 25 million people in 48 states and 71 countries on 6 continents as well as millions more via tv, film screenings and online platforms.

