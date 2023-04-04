Tickets for Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined are available now!

Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined shows how the natural order of life begs for the modern world to listen, and what will happen when it is too late. Set in a world completely taken by the climate crisis, Jungle Book reimagined is told from the harrowing perspective of today’s children who will inherit the future. Tickets for this breathtaking dance-theatre adaptation of the Kipling classic are available now for Sadler’s Wells, London!

About Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined

In the near future earth, a family are forced to flee their homeland as it is destroyed by the forces of climate change. In the process, they are torn apart. Told through the eyes of child climate refugee Mowgli, Jungle Book reimagined follows his journey through the streets of a desolate modern city, overtaken by animals who have come to reclaim their land. In this new and eerie jungle, Mowgli finds himself amongst some unlikely companions.

Jungle Book reimagined is an ode to our lost planet, it speaks to all generations in a bid to respect the grounds that we walk on, and listen to the world that we inhabit before it is too late. With state-of-the-art animation, an original score and moving dance numbers - it is an unmissable event.

The cast and creatives of Jungle Book reimagined

This reimagined production is formed by a group of marvellous creatives, with a script written by Tariq Jordan, dramaturgy by Sharon Clark and an original score by Jocelyn Pook. Gareth Fry handles sound design, with lighting by Michael Hulls, visual stage design by Miriam Buether, and video design and animation by YeastCulture.

Jungle Book reimagined is performed by ten spectacular dancers: Lucia Chocarro, Tom Davis-Dunn, Harry Theadora Foster, Thomasin Gülgeç, Max Revell, Matthew Sandiford, Pui Yung Shum, Fukiko Takase, Holly Vallis, Vanessa Vince-Pang, Jan Mikaela Villanueva, and Luke Watson.

Jungle Book reimagined tickets are available now!

Watch this cinematic masterpiece unfold in this dystopic, not-so-far-away future! Book your tickets for Akram Khan’s Jungle Book reimagined today!