Theatre Royal Drury Lane tour

Nestled in the heart of Covent Garden, the Theatre Royal Drury Lane has survived tragedy, fire, bankruptcy & even murder. Now you have the unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of the most famous theatre in the world. Book your official tickets to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane tour today!

About Theatre Royal Drury Lane tour

Experience a world usually reserved for those who enter through the Stage Door. Immerse yourself in the birthplace of the musical, modern pantomime, moving scenery, regular rehearsals and naturalistic acting, in the beautifully renovated theatre.

During the tour, which lasts approximately one hour 15 minutes, you will meet characters from a wide range of eras who bring the history of one of London's oldest, largest and most magnificent theatres to life.

Led by professional actors, this is a magical theatrical experience unlike any other theatre tour.

Please bear in mind

The tour is suitable for everyone, however there is a fair amount of walking and climbing stairs involved. As such appropriate footwear is advised. Under eights may not understand all the subject matter. Currently there is no disabled access for this tour. Sometimes the walking route may need to change due to other events taking place in the building.

Theatre Royal Drury Lane tour schedule

Wednesday & Friday, 12:30pm & 2pm

Thursday & Saturday, 10:30am & 12pm